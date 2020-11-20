An agent of the Civil Guard has been injured in an attempted controlled traffic stop.

The officer in question has sustained injuries to both arms in the attack in the san roque area this Thursday, November 19, but they are reported not to be life-threatening.

This is the second time the same guard has been involved in an attack where the vehicle being detained has tried to evade capture and in doing so has struck the guard causing injury.

-- Advertisement --



In august of this year 2020, the same guard was injured as officers stopped and detained persons linked to “narcolanchas ” these are rigid boats used to ferry drugs from the sea to dry land and require several cans of fuel onboard to make the recovery journey.

In this latest incident, the Guardia Civil had stopped a suspect car with petrol containers on board, but the suspects attempted to get away and in doing so, injured the guard who tried to stop them.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Civil guard hit twice”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.