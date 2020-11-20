Child Charged with Murdering Her Own Brother

A CHILD has been charged with murdering her own six-month-old brother in New Orleans.

A Twelve-year-old girl was arrested on Sunday after police were called to an incident where an infant had stopped breathing in St. Charles Parish. Emergency Services were unable to resuscitate the baby.

The Daily Mail Reports that “A subsequent autopsy later ruled the infant’s death a homicide, Sheriff Greg Champagne said in a news release.

Following an in-depth and ‘still ongoing’ investigation, Champagne said sufficient evidence was obtain by investigators to arrest the deceased infant’s 12-year-old sister for murder. The girl was taken into custody the following day, on Monday.”

The shocking crime has seen the child charged with murder and placed in custody in a facility for juveniles. The names of the two children have not yet been released. But it has been confirmed that the death did not involve a weapon.

According to the Daily Mail, “Champagne also declined to reveal what specifically led investigators to believe that the 12-year-old girl was responsible for the infant’s death.”

