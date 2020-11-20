MATT MOULDING CEO of the Hut Group (THG) an e-commerce company which operates over 100 international websites selling fast-moving consumer goods and its own brand of beauty products has just received a bonus.

It was based on share performance which had to reach a certain level over 15 days and having achieved this, he has been granted shares in the company valued at around £828 million (€983 million).

He set the company up in 2004 with an initial investment of £500,000 (€550,000) and this year he is one of the best paid bosses in the world whilst other companies go bust.

