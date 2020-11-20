Brit mum on trial for fatally scalding baby

A Brit mum is on trial for murder for fatally scalding her baby

Katie Crowder, 26, is accused of murdering her 19-month-old baby Gracie in March, after leaving her scalded for over an hour while she tried to cover her tracks. Ms Crowder’s case began in Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday, November 19.

The court heard that the mum allegedly scalded her daughter with hot water at their home in Mansfield and spent the next hour ‘cleaning up’ before rushing to her parent’s nearby house and crying ‘she’s dead, she’s dead.’ Jurors heard the defendant told police she had been ‘cleaning up a mess from the puppy’ when she found her daughter face-down next to a mop bucket.

Gracie Crowder died shortly after she was rushed to hospital on March 6 after suffering deep burns covering 65 per cent of the infant’s body area.

Prosecutor Sally Howes QC said: ‘It is the Crown’s case that you can be sure Gracie Crowder was killed by a deliberate and unlawful act by her mother.

‘She was clearing up, she was clearing away, she was thinking about a way of explaining what she had done.’

The trial continues.

