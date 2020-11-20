Brit couple raffle Spanish home for €2

BRIT couple raffles luxury home in Spanish Canary Islands for just €2

An English couple has put the Canary Islands home up for raffle for a staggering €2 a ticket. The 467 square foot villa in Fañabé in Tenerife has been valued at €423,000 and is owned by Brit husband and wife Gina and Wayne Ironside. The couple, along with their children Louis and Poppy, has lived in the home for seven years.

In an interview with Chronicle Live, Gina explained that they originally moved to Tenerife as they thought it was a great place to raise their children. However, now their kids have decided they would like to study in the UK so the family has decided to sell up and move back.

“We got the idea from a friend, who was recommended to us by Prize Villas, a website specializing in property raffles, ” Gina said. The raffle, which began on November 16 and runs until March has already sold 230,000 tickets at €2 a pop.

“I think my house is worth around €430,000, but I leave it fully furnished and practically ready to move in, so I receive the amount of 440,000,” she added.

