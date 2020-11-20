Brexit time is running out

A TALK for UK residents will be held in Benidorm town hall’s function room on Thursday November 26 at 10am.

Ana Pellicer, Foreign Residents’ councillor, explained that the talk by the intercultural association Babelia, sets out to provide support for the town’s British residents, centring on obtaining a residency permit once the Brexit transition period expires.

“Britons make up Benidorm’s most numerous community with 2,946 residents according to the National Statistics Institute (INE), accounting for 4.14 per cent of the registered population,” Pellicer said.

