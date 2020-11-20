A VACCINE For Coronavirus to be Rolled out For the UK in December Subject to Safety Checks.

A vaccine for coronavirus could be rolled out in the UK as early as next month if it passes stringent safety checks. Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the NHS was ready to administer the jab and that this could happen as soon as one is approved. Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has applied for emergency approval in the US for its Covid-19 vaccine, which is said to be 95% effective.

The UK Government has ordered 40 million doses of this jab, as well as 100 million doses of the Oxford jab and five million doses of the Moderna jab. Mr Hancock said the Government has asked the UK vaccines regulator to approve the use of the Pfizer jab and has asked the NHS to be ready to deploy the vaccine as fast as it is produced from next month. Speaking at a Downing Street press briefing he said: ‘The first step in the UK for authorising a vaccine is for the Government formally to ask the independent regulator, the MHRA, to assess its suitability

Health secretary Matt Hancock said on Tuesday that the NHS has been told to make preparations for a vaccine from December, with the UK now “one step closer” to a mass rollout. In a ministerial statement to the House of Commons, he described the vaccine as “an important step in the battle against Covid-19” but urged against complacency, warning that the virus remained a “powerful adversary”.

He said: “We do not know whether or when a vaccine is approved, but I have tasked the NHS with being ready from any date from December 1.” On Monday, a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTec was found to be 90 per cent effective in phase 3 trials involving more than 43,000 participants, far exceeding the threshold required by regulators.

Britain claims to have procured 40m doses of the Pfizer BioNTech inoculation — enough to vaccinate 20m people with the required two doses each. Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Hancock told the BBC it was his “central expectation” that Britons could expect to receive vaccinations in the first part of next year if the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine passes all its regulatory checks.

