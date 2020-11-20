BREAKING News – Pfizer requests emergency FDA approval for Covid-19 vaccine

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and BioNTech have revealed that will apply to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency approval of their Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, November 20. It is also seeking approval in Australia, Canada and Japan, and if approval is granted a similar roll-out could be seen in the UK and the rest of the world.

If approved by the FDA, the experimental coronavirus vaccine could be available to be administered next month. Pfizer and BioNTech’s jab will be the first one worldwide submitted for approval and has proved almost 95% effective during trials.

“Filing in the US represents a critical milestone in our journey to deliver a COVID-19 vaccine to the world and we now have a more complete picture of both the efficacy and safety profile of our vaccine, giving us confidence in its potential,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.

