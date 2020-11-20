Breaking News – Malaga has the most outbreaks in Andalucia

MALAGA is the Andalucian province with the most outbreaks of coronavirus .

With a total of 39 cases, three more than the previous week.

The outbreaks of Malaga currently total 255 infected; that represents 32 per cent of the 799 positives of the outbreaks in the region.

Regarding the outbreaks, along with the 39 in Malaga, Granada has recorded 20.

They are followed by Jaén with 17, Almería with 11, Cádiz with nine, Huelva with eight, Sevilla with four and Córdoba with two.

The rise has seen the Hospital Virgen de la Victoria close its cafeteria to make space for more beds recently, as the city begins to struggle with the second wave of patients.

