Attempted Murder Leaves Man Seriously Injured After Being Stabbed

AN attempted murder in Nottingham has left a man seriously injured after being stabbed multiple times.

The stabbing occurred late on Thursday, in Alfreton Road. The as yet unnamed man, aged 24, was stabbed in the face and in his back just after 10pm, before being taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham. The Police have declared the incident as an attempted Murder.

Ruby Burrow, Detective Inspector of Nottinghamshire Police said, “We have been working on this case through the night and are actively seeking two suspects.

“We are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious or who might have any information that could help, no matter how small, to get in touch with us.

“Our thorough enquiries continue today and a scene is in place as we work to bring those behind the attack to justice.”

It is a busy time for Police, with Nottingham also seeing a shooting in Stapleford near the Hickings Lane Recreation Ground at 10.30pm on Wednesday.

