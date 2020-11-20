Attempted kidnapping of three girls in Cadiz

TWO men were arrested for the attempted kidnapping of three girls in Chiclana de la Frontera, Cadiz.

Parents reported that their daughters had been approached by men claiming to know them who attempted to get them into a car when they were leaving their high schools at lunch time.

Guardia Civil report that the attempted kidnappings took place between 12:15 and 2:40pm of Thursday, November 19, each at different locations and at different times.

One of the girls, 16, was grabbed by the wrist by one of the men, who attempted to force her into the car. One of her friends was able to take a photo of the car registration plate.

This was published on social networks and messaging services, which caused great alarm in the town and led the Guardia Civil to set up a search for the vehicle.

The vehicle was located at around 7.15pm with two men inside, who were identified by the victims.

Both men were arrested and one of them has been charged with three counts of attempted kidnapping and endangering road safety. The other has been charged as an accomplice.

They remain in the custody of Chiclana Guardia Civil and they will be seen in court, while officers continue to work on the case.

