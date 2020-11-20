Andalucían ring road finally completed

ANDALUCIAN ring road in Antequera finally completed after being on hold for 21 years



The last stage of ring road in the Andalucían area of Torcal was finally opened on Thursday, November 19, after 21 years after it was first begun. Minister of the Presidency of the Junta de Andalucía, Elías Bendodo, together with the Minister of Development, Marifrán Carazo, and the Mayor of Antequera, Manuel Barón, inaugurated the road.

The Ministry of Development invested some €2million in the completion of this section of the A-7282, which has actually ended six months before the official deadline.

“This work solves the bottleneck that the Antequeranos have suffered for too many years,” Carazo.

Bendodo added: “We are making a great effort to promote new infrastructures but also to finish those that have been left to us halfway finished, which is this case.”

