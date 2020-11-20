Africa records two million coronavirus cases amid fears of fresh surge

AFRICA records two million confirmed coronavirus cases as health officials warn of infections starting to creep up again into a second surge.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Thursday, November 19, that the 54-country continent has seen more than 48,000 deaths from COVID-19.

The continent of 1.3 billion people is being warned against “prevention fatigue” as countries loosen pandemic restrictions to ease their economies’ suffering and more people travel.

Africa’s CDC director John Nkengasong said, “We cannot relent. If we relent, then all the sacrifices we put into efforts over the past 10 months will be wiped away.”

He expressed concern that “many countries are not enforcing public health measures, including masking, which is extremely important”.

While the world takes hope from recent news about promising Covid-19 vaccines, African health officials worry that the continent will suffer as richer countries buy up supplies.

Mr Nkengasong warned that the Pfizer vaccine requires storage at minus 70C, and such a requirement “already creates an imbalance in the fair distribution or access to those vaccines” as richer countries will be better equipped to move quickly.

