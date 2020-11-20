A Russian Morgue Overflowing With Dead Coronavirus Bodies was discovered and Videoed by a Russian model.



A former Russian model, Olga Kagarlitskaya, aged 37, has made a video recording of when she was searching in the morgue, in Samara, a city in southwestern Russia, for the body of her father who had died from coronavirus, and incredibly came across a room piled high with corpses, fuelling the rumours that the actual total number of coronavirus deaths in Russia has been hushed up, and could actually be as much as three times the official count.

The official report on Monday, November 16, was a record high of 22,778 new cases, which makes a total of 1,948,603 infections nationally.

Gennady Kagarlitskaya, Olga’s father, had been an ambulance driver and had supposedly contracted coronavirus from the patients he was transporting.

Apparently, she ignored the staff at the morgue, who tried to stop the former Miss Samara 2005 from passing them, only to be confronted by a room stacked high with black bin bags, and she quickly made a recording of the terrible scene she was witnessing, commenting as she filmed, “Our official statistics are seven dead in Samara from coronavirus, here we see far more than seven.”

Staff at the Samara morgue reportedly told Olga that they were handling more than 50 bodies of coronavirus victims, and her video recording lends weight to a claim by a former Russian government statistician, that the authorities are falsifying the daily coronavirus death figures, including 42-year-old Alexey Raksha, a former demographic forecaster at Russia’s Federal Statistics Service, who quit his job back in the Summer, stating that the authorities are covering it all up.

Another observation made by Olga is that the Russian authorities are doing their best to avoid having to pay compensation claims of £22,600, that health workers should be entitled to when they die due to contracting coronavirus at work, stating, “He fell ill at work, performing his duties. He was a military doctor, an officer. He came back from vacations and got sick at work”, before continuing, “A morgue employee told me that I cannot expect reliable and independent research into the cause of death, as they focus on a call from above, on a conversation with the ministry, with Moscow. All this is done so as not to pay compensation to the families of medical workers who died performing their duties.”

