A Man Jailed For Stalking His Ex With A Drone, has received a sixteen-week prison sentence.



In one of the first-ever cases of its kind, John McDermott, a 42-year-old man from Connagh’s Key, Flint, pleaded guilty to, and was jailed for stalking his ex-girlfriend, Kerry Williams, and her partner, Daniel Redford, by the use of a drone, after she ended their sixteen-week relationship in September this year, and subsequently moved into the home of Mr. Redford, in Holywell, Flint.

Victoria Handley, the solicitor for McDermott’s defence, told the hearing that the former military man had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, and that his actions were completely out of character, but that he “completely accepts what he did was wrong”, but, the court heard reports of McDermott going to Mr. Redford’s home and making threats, and how on September 29, Ms. Williams had to contact the police to report him following her car on the road, and said in her written statement, “I couldn’t cope with his controlling nature. I felt trapped. I feel absolutely mortified, sick and intimidated”, also claiming he had been constantly calling her phone.

In October, John McDermott followed his ex-partner again and repeatedly used a drone in the sky to monitor the house she was living in. Diane Williams, prosecuting, said he was bailed for police inquiries, with conditions which he then breached.

Then on October 20, a drone was again spotted hovering above Mr. Redford’s home, and it is claimed the very same drone filmed the parents of Ms. Williams at their home.

John McDermott was sentenced to sixteen weeks in prison for the stalking, and ordered to pay compensations costs of £64 to both of the victims he had been found guilty of stalking.

During the hearing, McDermott also admitted to assaulting Kerry Williams’ stepbrother.

