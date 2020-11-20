80% of Spaniards claim to recycle

80% of Spaniards claim to recycle
CREDIT: Earth.com

80% of Spaniards claim to recycle.

More than 37 million Spaniards – around 80 per cent of the population – claim to recycle.

ACCORDING to data collected by Focus for Ecoembs, 95.3 per cent of those surveyed believe that recycling is important to curb climate change, with 80 per cent revealing they do so on a daily basis.

The organisation points out that every tonne of recycled plastic avoids 1.5 tonne of greenhouse gas emissions.

In 2019 alone, 1,505,661 tons of plastic containers, cans, cartons, paper and cardboard were recycled.


This meant that 1.67 million tons less CO2 was emitted into the atmosphere – the same amount of carbon dioxide that a coal power plant emits in two months, says Ecoembs.

Recycling not only reduces polluting gases: thanks to reuse, 20.74 million cubic meters of water, 6.36 million Mwh of energy and 1.5 million tonnes of raw materials were saved.


