Following a recent fine issued to a Toledo resident, there has been much confusion surrounding cameras and the security of cars.

-- Advertisement --



The A.E.P.D. Data protection authority has recently issued a 1500 (fifteen hundred) euro fine to a Toledo resident for breach of the rules regarding privacy and disclosure.

The fine relates to the installing of a 360-degree camera at the rear of the vehicle set to record all activity in a 24 hour period.

One of the stipulations for a camera is that there must be a warning or activity light advising the public that recording is taking place near their vicinity, particularly if the installed camera records activity occurring in a public place.

If a camera can only auto-record or record with the movement of the vehicle then it is deemed to be legal, However, setting a camera to record constantly into an area where third parties (the public) are present is not legal and not the purpose for which normal dashcams were intended.

Clarification on what cameras can be used and when and what features they must have exclusively to be legal is needed, so that the rise in video surveillance installed in cars can progress within the law the rapidly.

The Toledo resident will, in the meantime, probably have to pay the fine.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “360 camera confusion”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.