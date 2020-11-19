Zoom to offer free calls for Thanksgiving

TECH giant Zoom has announced it will offer free calls on Thanksgiving



In the spirit of giving, Zoom announced on Twitter that they will be removing the 40-minute time limit on Thanksgiving, allowing friends and family around the world spend all the virtual time together they want.

The tech giant announced:

“As a thank you to our customers, we will be lifting the 40-minute limit for all meetings globally from midnight ET on Nov. 16 through 6a.m. ET on Nov. 27 so your family gatherings don’t get cut short.

Zoom usually offers meetings of up to 40-minutes for free.

Zoom users took to social media to express their delight at this giving spirit.

One tweeted: “Awesome, Zoom. Thanks so much for your generosity. Zoom is a perfect substitute for the real thing.”

Another wrote: “What a great service by Zoom at a time when so many families will not be able to meet in person!! Thank you Zoom for bringing families together during Thanksgiving.”

