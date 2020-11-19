A BIRMINGHAM woman wakes from a COVID-19 coma to find that her baby twins had already been born safely.

The global COVID-19 pandemic is constantly finding ways to shock the world. A woman has been left unable to believe that her twins are really hers, after they were delivered while she was in an induced coma suffering from COVID-19. She woke to find the twins already born. The emotional rollercoaster for the family began in March when Perpetual Uke, who is a rheumatology consultant in Birmingham became unwell.

-- Advertisement --



Perpetual’s condition worsened and she was placed in an induced coma on a critical care unit due to COVID-19. Matthew, husband to Perpetual said, “It was really terrifying… every passing day I was hoping my wife was not among those who are dead”

“We are a team, the idea she might not be there was really difficult to accept.”

The family are now doing well, and the twins Sochika Palmer and Osinachi Pascal spent 116 days in hospital before being discharged.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Woman Wakes From COVID-19 Coma to Find Twins Already Born”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.