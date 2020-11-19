Wine retailer contributed to online alcohol delivery boom this year

WINE retailer, Naked Wines, contributed to an online alcohol delivery boom this year as national and local lockdowns drove more people to order booze to be delivered.

Naked Wines saw sales online jump by 80 percent in the six months to the end of September, with their base of active customers, who pay £20 (€22) into their account each month to spend on wine from independent producers, jumping by 37 percent in the last 12 months.

This means an increase of around 204,000 to 757,000 customers and has seen the company double its warehouse capacity in the face of a boom in demand.

CEO Nick Devlin is extremely proud of the company and confirms that the online wine market has accelerated this year: