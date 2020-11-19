WILL Smith buries 27-year feud with co-star at emotional Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion



Stars from the hit 90s sitcom Fresh Prince got together for the first time in years in an emotional one-off reunion. After reliving their favourite memories from the show, Will appeared to bury the hatchet with Janet Hubert, who played the original Aunt Viv until 1993, after not speaking for almost 30 years.

During the reunion, Janet told the 52-year-old star that before leaving the show she was in an abusive relationship and didn’t know who she could trust.

Janet revealed: “I just stopped talking to everybody, because I didn’t know who to trust, because I had been banished. And they said it was you who banished me.”

“You took all that away from me with your words, words can kill. I lost everything.

“Those words, calling a black woman ‘difficult’ in Hollywood is the kiss of death. And it’s hard enough for a dark-skinned black woman in this business,” she added.

An emotional Will answered: “I could not do a 30-year celebration of this show and not celebrate you, celebrate your contribution to the show, celebrate your contribution to my life.”

