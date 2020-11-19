A WILDFIRE blaze threatens homes as hundreds of people are evacuated in Reno area of the Sierra Nevada, USA.

The blaze, nicknamed Pinehaven Fire has ripped across the Reno area, starting on Tuesday and grew to over 2 square miles shortly after starting. By Wednesday, an area on 1,200 acres was ablaze and the fire was only 5 per cent contained, with this increasing to 50 per cent by Wednesday evening. The brave work of the firefighters and locals continues, and there are hopes that the wildfire will be fully controlled and out by Friday.

-- Advertisement --



Steve Sisolak, Nevada Governor, declared a state of emergency and thanked people for the ongoing help. He said “I want to thank all the first responders, local government agencies and nonprofit entities who have already stepped up to assist the community during this emergency event

“This truly reflects Nevada’s Battle Born spirit and our commitment to caring for one another in times of need.”

So far, the wildfire has destroyed around five homes and damaged many others, while hundreds of homes have been threatened during the course of the fire. It has also meant that hundreds of people have been evacuated to safety. Hopefully, the wildfire will be out by Friday and then the mammoth task of restoring the community can begin.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Wildfire blaze Threatens Homes as Hundreds of People Are Evacuated”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.