Coleen Rooney’s ‘Wagatha Christie’ High Court hearing against Rebekah Vardy gets underway



The celeb court battle of 2020 kicks off on Thursday, November 19 as the defamation claim filed by Rebekah Vardy against Coleen Rooney is set to hit the High Court. Wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, Rebekkah claims that Coleen has libelled her name with the accusations.

Mrs Rooney, 34, wrote: “For a few years now someone who I trusted to follow me on my personal Instagram account has been consistently informing The Sun newspaper of my private posts and stories.”

Dubbed the ‘Wagatha Christie’ affair by many amused spectators, things initially kicked off between the pair in October last year, when Mrs Rooney accused Mrs Vardy’s Instagram account of leaking private stories to the press.

