Valencia Police have issued 711 fines for curfew breaches since October

VALENCIA Police have issued 711 fines for breaching the curfew since October 25, according to reports on Wednesday, November 18.

Since the regional curfew was brought in in Valencia at the beginning of the state of alarm, 711 penalties have been issued by police for violating it, and 143 cautions have been made against people holding private gatherings of more than six people.

Local Police have also recorded 15,194 complaints, since May, regarding the failure to follow mandatory mask rules, although so far in November the number of complaints has decreased to 1,611, compared to the 4,225 that were filed in October.

Over 1,051 fines were issued to businesses who failed to comply with COVID regulations, of which 53 have so far corresponded to November.

150 were registered in October, according to the Councillor for Resident Protection, Aarón Cano.

