THE City of Valencia distributes 100,000 masks to people from vulnerable groups thanks to a supply from Xi’an, China.

Thanks to the twinning of the two cities, the generous donation of masks will be distributed among municipal delegations related to care for disadvantaged or at-risk groups, such as active aging, social welfare, resident protection and health.

A council statement said that the new 100,000 masks will be added to 23,000 that the Department of Health has already distributed among vulnerable residents of Valencia.

Mayor of Tourism Emiliano García said: “Xi’an has been very proactive, offering its collaboration and help to Valencia since the beginning of the crisis.”

