Two men found guilty of an ‘unprovoked’ knife murder in Brighton

TWO men have been found guilty of an ‘unprovoked’ knife murder in Whitehawk Road, Brighton earlier this year.
Bobby Smith, 22, and 26-year-old Daryl Richardson were convicted of the murder of Muhammed Lamin Jassey, 26, who was stabbed in the chest with a knife on April 5, at Brighton Crown Court hearing.
Sussex Police said that three people witnessed the murder, which took place at 2.30 pm, and that it was also caught on CCTV.
Det Insp Gareth Hicks said that detectives still had “no idea what the motive was for this vicious and unprovoked attack against a defenceless young man that took him from his family in the prime of his life.”
Mr Jassey’s family said he had been a “funny, caring, loving person who always looked after people”.
“He will be missed every day,” they said in a statement.
