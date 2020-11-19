Transport companies in health Investigation

The public prosecutors’ office has decided to investigate transport operators about the safety of its travellers.

Renfe and Adif are two of the companies that will be investigated into whether or not the standard of health hygiene at the height of the pandemic was sufficient.

The alleged crimes could be classed as gross negligence and action against the duty of the administration to provide security of travel whilst being under the care of the particular travel company.

The Barcelona office of the public prosecutor will investigate after a complaint from the Xnet platform, which is described as a non-profit activist organisation previously successful in getting lawsuit actions accepted.

The complaint refers to the frequency of trains and use of more extended carriages and that Xnet claims these measures were not carried out during the height of the spring pandemic COVID-19.

In particular the general management of the State Railway Safety Agency and the director of security at Rodalies de Catalunya and also the Renfe and Adif’s security chiefs.

More capacity and more frequent trains could have meant less crowding and less risk to the public, and this is sure to be the main discussion point of this investigative action.

