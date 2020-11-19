Swedish crime gang fugitive wanted for murder arrested in Barcelona

A SWEDISH crime gang fugitive, who was under a European Arrest and Surrender Order, wanted for the murder of two rival gang members, has been arrested in Barcelona.

Policia Nacional, in collaboration with the Stockholm-North Police, arrested the Swedish fugitive, who worked as part of a gang known as the Risne Network, in Barcelona who was also wanted for illegal possession of firearms, possession and use of explosives.

The man was also wanted on extortion charges, after demanding €293,756 and threatening to kill a third victim and his family, even exploding a device in front of the victim’s family home.

Upon completing searches of two houses believed to be linked to the man, police officers seized various mobile phones, SIM cards, prepaid credit cards, cash and a 30cm blade machete.

Six other people arrested as part of the investigation, and further raids uncovered; explosives, a submachine gun and a pistol, as well as ammunition for these weapons.

