Sport and Music Classes for Residents go Virtual in New Council Initiative

SPORT and Music classes for residents go virtual after COVID-19 restrictions affect Municipal classes.

For Nigran residents, the COVID-19 pandemic initially stopped all classes, but they returned after the de-escalation. Pre-COVID, hundreds of people would attend each day, with around 25 in each class. As the new restrictions got harsher, the class sizes had to drop, resulting in only 5 people per class.

-- Advertisement --



This meant many missed out on exercise and music. The students have been requesting virtual classes online and the council has now made that possible to the delight of many residents. The council have specially bought and installed video equipment for the exercise classes, which are now being trialled.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Sport and Music Classes for Residents go Virtual”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.