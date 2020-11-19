Spanish Celebrity chef Dani García will cook at heights of 1,200 meters in Marbella

SPANISH celebrity chef Dani García will cook on Thursday, November 19 at more than 1,200 meters in the sky of Marbella to raise awareness about butterfly skin disease.

Butterfly skin is a rare and incurable disease that is characterized by extreme fragility of the skin. The participants in this initiative of the Debra Piel de Mariposa association, in collaboration with the Marbella fire department, will go up to Pico de la Concha, where the chef will prepare a menu that will evoke the sea of ​​his hometown, as reported by the organizers it’s a statement.

The three Michelin Star chef will leave from the Marbella Fire Station at 9.00am along with the Debra association, and are expected to crown the summit at noon.

There, right next to the Butterfly Skin Solidarity Bank that the firefighters installed in 2016 in favour of this cause, the chef will cook.

“I care about the people here and the things that happen here,” said Dani García, who assured that he does not think twice if he can help an organisation like Debra Piel de Mariposa, which is “severely affected” by the Covid-19 crisis.

Debra Piel de Mariposa is a non-profit organisation that was founded in 1993 by the parents of a child with epidermolysis bullosa -as it is scientifically called- or butterfly skin, which aims to improve the quality of life of families with this disease nationwide.

The disease is characterized by the formation of wounds and blisters produced by the slightest friction, due to lacking different proteins that make the skin adhere correctly to the body so that people who suffer from it are forced to bandage their body daily.

