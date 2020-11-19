Spaniards to spend 10 per cent less on gifts this Christmas

SPANIARDS are expected to spend 10.45 per cent less on gifts this Christmas according to a consumer study, with the total amounting to €240.

Most of this will be spent on children, with an average of €160, followed by partners (€112) and nephews/nieces (€76).

A global study prepared by Kantar and released by eBay shows that more than half of the population in Spain plan to buy gifts online, and of these, 14 per cent will buy more gifts online than last year.

The study also reveals that 38 per cent of Spaniards planned to do their Christmas shopping in November, they will spend an average of up to €118 on the ideal gift and that most people will buy around eight gifts in total to be distributed among six different people.

Seventy-seven per cent of consumers are planning carefully what they are going to spend, while 14 per cent will make impulse purchases. Eight per cent only need an hour or less to decide on a gift, while 32 per cent need several days.

What most concerns Spaniards about Christmas shopping is the expense (41 per cent) followed by the lack of good gift ideas (26 per cent).

The Communications Director for eBay in Spain, Cristina Moya, said that more and more people prefer to do their Christmas shopping in advance, saving money by taking advantage of different offers. She added that people are spending more time choosing the gifts they buy and there is less impulse or last-minute buying.

In any case, everything suggests that this year’s Christmas will be different in more ways than one.

