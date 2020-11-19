Skeletal Remains Found and Hunt Continues for the Killer

SKELETAL remains have been found in small village in Colorado. The hunt for the killer continues.

3 skeletal remains have been found in San Luis Valley, Colorado after two searches took place. The remains were found on two different properties in the area.

-- Advertisement --



The local police force is working with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, and the prime suspect has been named as Adre Jordan Baroz, aged 26. Baroz is a convicted felon and an arrest warrant has been issued. Baroz is also known as ‘Pyscho’

Ken Anderson, Alamosa Police Chief said that Baroz should be considered as armed and dangerous. A task force made of several sheriff’s offices, state investigators and multiple police departments has been formed. The hunt for the killer will continue.

The Daily Mirror reports that according to Monte Vista police chief, George Dingfelder, “Identification of the remains could take weeks, if not months, and it isn’t known whether the remains are male, female, what age they may be or how long they were at the properties”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Skeletal Remains Found and Hunt Continues for Killer”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.