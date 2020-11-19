SIR Paul McCartney rants about a “two-faced gold digger” in his new song causing speculation the track is about his ex-wife Heather Mills.

The Beatles star’s new track, Lavatory Lil, sees him accuse a mystery woman of trying to manipulate him for a Bentley.

He sings, “You think she’s being friendly, but she’s looking for a Bentley.

“She says it’s hunky-dory when she’s telling you a story.”

Paul, 78, and Heather, 52, married in 2002 but separated four years later, with fans later accusing her of being after his money.

She had sought £125million from the legendary rock star but agreed on a settlement of £24.3million in 2008 which she said she was “very, very, very pleased” with.

In a recent interview with Uncut magazine, to promote the new album, due out next month, Paul said, “To tell you the truth, she was someone we rubbed up against.

“You get a few of ’em in life, these people who screw you over.

“I thought, ‘I’ll have you. I’ll write a song. You’ll never know it’s about you, because I won’t tell anyone’.

“But I’ll know. And people who know who I’m talking about will know.”

