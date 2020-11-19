Sighs of relief from Villajoyosa’s Spanish speakers

TOWN HALL plans to eliminate the name of Villajoyosa in favour of La Vila Joiosa have been put on hold.

Compromis councillor Jose Carlos Gil, who put forward the proposal, withdrew the motion when he was unable to attend the plenary council session when it was due for debate.

Spokespeople for the Partido Popular and Ciudanos opposition parties expressed “enormous satisfaction”, referring to the “massive rejection” from residents, including some members of the local government.

Both parties pointed out that owing to the situation created by the coronavirus pandemic, “ideological debates only made the situation worse.”

