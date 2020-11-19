Shop early for Christmas, Ximo Puig says

GENERALITAT president Ximo Puig admitted that Christmas 2020 would be different from other years.

Speaking on November 19, he explained that he was in favour of reaching general agreement throughout the Valencian Community regarding the measures that should be taken regarding Christmas and the holiday season.

“What is important about Christmas are our feelings, not the way that we express those feelings,” he declared. “So we shall be living with restrictions.”

The regional president also urged people to do their Christmas shopping earlier this year to avoid last-minute crowds.

Puig made this announcement while talking to the Press during the launch of the Generalitat’s Respetemos a quien nos cuida (Respect those who look after us) campaign against violence towards medical staff.

Asked about the regional government’s plans for Christmas, Puig pointed out that existing Valencian Community regulations including a “no-one out and no-one in” travel ban would be in force until December 9.

After this, the Generalitat would review the situation and the evolution of the pandemic, Puig said, but when he was asked about easing measures after December 9, he said that “at present” the Generalitat did not have this in mind.

