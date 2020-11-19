Sagrada Familia can’t afford Christmas lights this year

THE Sagrada Familia in Barcelona will remain closed and with no Christmas lights because the parish can’t afford them this year.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, sources from the Basilica report that they can’t cover the expenses to open it as there is no money coming in. No masses will be held in the temple to avoid crowds and construction work has also been stopped. There will be no Christmas lights as in previous years to illuminate the façade.

The Sagrada Familia, the unfinished work of Gaudi, was closed following an investigation into the celebration of the beatification of Joan Roig in the main part of the building, which was reportedly attended by 600 people. This led the Catalan regional government to restrict masses and other religious events to 100 attendees. Only the crypt remains open and the only two appointments planned for the rest of the year, the ordination of five deacons and an auxiliary bishop, may be postponed. There is no planned date for reopening yet.

The Basilica will however prepare “something digital” which will be shared on social media to celebrate Christmas.

