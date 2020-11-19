RoadWorks La Cala de Mijas

The customary end of year roadworks is about to begin in La Cala De Mijas.

From Calle Torreon by the tower, towards the street forming the perimeter of club Mijas playa.

Resurfacing will begin on Friday the 20th of November in La Cala de Mijas starting with calle Torreon and onwards past club Mijas playa facing the seafront.

All necessary road signage is in place, and residents are advised no to park kerbside in any of these streets for the next 48 hours at least.

It’s common at this time of year to repair and resurface local roads that require attention. Despite the restrictions in place La Cala has seen its usual hectic line of traffic, particularly during market day and at peak times during daylight hours.

Importantly residents and visitors to La Cala should remember the street (calle Torreon) that runs past the tower and towards the children’s seafront play area will be Closed Off to traffic whilst repairs are in progress; likewise, the street towards Olivia’s will have restricted access.

For those visiting La Cala de Mijas, there is a large car park on the opposite side of the motorway where the market is held on a Wednesday and Saturday, a short 2 min walk from here sees you in the heart of the town and the parking on this ground is free.

