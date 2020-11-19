Home Secretary Priti Patel may have broken Ministerial rules over bullying, according to leaked sources of an investigative Cabinet report.

Leaked details of an unreleased report into bullying reveal that Priti Patel may have ‘broken rules’ on Ministerial behaviour.

In March, the Cabinet Report began investigating allegations made against the Home Secretary that she clashed with senior civil servants across three departments as well as belittling her colleagues. One of her accusers is Sir Philip Rutnam, who claims he felt compelled to end his 33-year career after a ‘vicious and orchestrated briefing campaign’ against him.

Although the report has yet to be officially released, sources have alleged it contains evidence that Patel ‘had not met the requirements of the ministerial code to treat civil servants with consideration and respect’. Another source said that the report was ‘unambiguous’ in its damning evidence of the Home Secretary alleged that the Prime Minister deliberately ‘buried it’.

Labour’s Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds described the allegations ‘incredibly serious’, saying that Patel’s position required ‘huge levels of responsibility and trust’. He added that Boris Johnson’s alleged efforts to not have the report released ‘undermined confidence in this being a fair and impartial process’.

Priti Patel’s spokesperson asserted that she has always denied all allegations and that there have been no formal complaints made against her. Meanwhile Downing Street said that the PM will make ‘any decision on the matter once the process has concluded’.

