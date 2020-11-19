POLICIA Nacional have arrested one man in Oviedo and have seized over one kilograms of hash with the drawing of a marijuana leaf and the text ‘Chapo’.

-- Advertisement --



The officers arrested a 35-year-old man who was in possession of two blocks of five hashish pills each in the Vallobín neighborhood of Oviedo, according to reports on Thursday, November 19.

‘Chapo’, alluding to the nickname of the Mexican drug trafficker Joaquín Guzmán, was in big bold letters on the face of the illegal drugs.

According to the police account, the man was trying to sell the drugs to someone when the police arrived, and when they became aware of the police presence, the two separated and tried to flee in two different directions, although they were eventually intercepted by the heroic officers.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Policia Nacional have seized ‘Chapo’ hash and made an arrest in Oviedo”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.