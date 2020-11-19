Police Seize 2500 Litres of Petrol from La Linea Drug Traffickers

POLICE in the Campo de Gibraltar seize 2500 litres of petrol and other supplies from drug traffickers on two boats.

Police in the Campo de Gibraltar has made a major disruption to the area’s drug traffickers by seizing two boats containing 2500 litres of petrol and other supplies.

On Wednesday afternoon the Policia Locale’s Immediate Response unit rushed to a beach near the fishing village of La Atunara where they found two boats laden with supplies for narco-traffickers. Alongside 2500 litres was food, water, and wetsuits used by the gangs during their long waiting times at sea for a safe time to dock and unload their drugs. No arrests were made as the traffickers managed to flee the scene.

This recent bust will serve as a major disruption to the lucrative drug trafficking business prominent in the area. It recently gained major public attention from the Netflix documentary series ‘La Linea: Shadow of Narco’. Due to its proximity to Morocco, the area around the straights of Gibraltar has become a hotspot for importing drugs to Europe.

