THE Pogues, best known for Christmas classic track Fairytale of New York with Kirstie MacColl, hit out at actor Laurence Fox over his criticism of the BBC’s decision to censor some of the track’s original lyrics.

-- Advertisement --



The Pogues have launched a blistering attack on outspoken actor Laurence Fox.

The Anglo-Irish band, who are best known for their hugely popular 1987 Christmas track Fairytale of New York, told Laurence to “f**k off” after he criticised the BBC’s decision to censor some of their lyrics.

The original track, which the band sang with Kirstie MacColl, contains a homophobic slur which the BBC opted to change.

The slur “f****t” has been exchanged for “haggard”, while the term “s*ut” has been muted all-together when played on BBC radio stations.

Laurence, tweeted an announcement of the BBC’s decision and wrote, “Here we go again.

“The cultural commissars at the @bbc are telling you what is and isn’t appropriate for your ignorant little ears. Wouldn’t it be nice if we sent the (proper) version to the top of the charts? #DefundTheBBC. RT.”

The Pogues retweeted Laurence and wrote: “F**k off you little herrenvolk s***e.”

The term “herrenvolk” means “a race, nation, or group, such as the Germans or Nazis as viewed by Hitler, believed to be superior to other races.”

Laurence is yet to respond to The Pogues.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Pogues tell Laurence Fox to ‘f**k off’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.