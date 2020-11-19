Pink Albatross says that their vegan ice cream is special

THEY claim that like the Albatross, the founders of Spain’s first plant-based ice cream suitable for vegans and those with gluten problems, are migrants by nature and between the two of them have lived in almost 15 countries which is why they named their brand Pink Albatross.

Pepe Biaggio and Luke Saldanha met through a mutual friend and since both are passionate about ice cream, the idea came up of creating an ice cream that everyone could enjoy, a product that was consistent with their philosophy, principles and needs.

Not willing to give up his favourite dessert due to the paucity of good vegan fare, Luke got together with Pepe, bought an ice cream machine, and began experimenting and creating ice cream at home.

Based in Madrid, the product is already in regional supermarkets and in online delivery platforms like Deliveroo but Pink Albatross wants to expand and funding is essential so, back in June they raised €551,000 and they have come to attention of a German green food company and another headed by former directors of Nestlé.

Their dream now is to persuade Spanish supermarkets to stock their range of different vegan ice creams and then expand across Europe.

