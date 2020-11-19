Pharmacies Set to Help Increase the Number of COVID-19 Tests

PHARMACIES are set to help increase the number of COVID-19 tests that can be carried out in Catalonia. The Spanish Department of Health wants to make best use of the numerous Pharmacies to increase testing capacity.

Catalonia will soon start to reopen after the severe lockdown ends later this month with a phased de-escalation. Secretary General of the Ministry of Health of the Generalitat, Marc Ramentol, wants to use the existing network of pharmacies in Catalonia to perform COVID-19 antigen tests.

The number of pharmacies far out weight the number of primary care facilities, with many residents have very local access multiple pharmacies.

