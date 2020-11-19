PEP Guardiola ends speculation over his future by signing a new contract extension with Premier League side Manchester City.

-- Advertisement --



The City boss’s current deal was set to run out in seven months and fans and players alike feared that the successful manager was getting ready to leave.

49-year-old Guardiola, who has won six major trophies, including two Premier League titles, since he took over at the Manchester club, agreed to a new two-year deal which will run until the summer of 2023.

The extension means the Spaniard, if all goes well, will potentially spend seven years at City, which is already the longest spell at one club for the young manager having spent four years in charge of Barcelona and three at Bayern Munich.

“Ever since I arrived at Manchester City I have been made to feel so welcome in the club and in the city itself – from the players, the staff, the supporters, the people of Manchester and the chairman and owner,” Guardiola said.

“Since then we have achieved a great deal together, scored goals, won games and trophies, and we are all very proud of that success.

“Having that kind of support is the best thing any manager can have. I have everything I could possibly want to do my job well and I am humbled by the confidence the owner, chairman, Ferran [Soriano] and Txiki [Begiristain] have shown in me to continue for two more years after this season.

“The challenge for us is to continue improving and evolving, and I am very excited about helping Manchester City do that,” he concluded.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Pep Guardiola ends speculation by signing new contract extension at City”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.