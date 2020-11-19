THE parents of 91 youths fined for holding an illegal party in Zamora in August each pay €3,000 fines and have asked that their children do community service.

-- Advertisement --



The party, organised on social networks, attracted youths from all over Spain and was held in Vime de Sanabria, a town in Zamora with 60 inhabitants, between August 7 and 9.

The youths were evicted by court order by the Guardia Civil for breaching anti-COVID regulations.

The Castilla y Leon regional government delegation in Zamora, has confirmed that all of the fines have been received and processed, including €126,000 from the organiser of the event.

Many of the parents have contacted the delegation to ask if, in addition to paying the fine, the youths can be given community service. They reportedly proposed this because they are so angry with their children for causing a health risk.

Due to the unauthorized event, the Guardia Civil set up checkpoints which resulted in 118 people being asked for ID, and 162 fines, of which 102 were for going to the party.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Parents of 91 youths pay illegal party fines”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.