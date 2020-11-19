A MURDER investigation has been launched after a woman has died in Hospital from injuries sustained in an attack in Northumberland.

Police were called at around 9pm on Sunday to an incident in Linton Village, where a 47-year-old woman and a boy aged 15 were found injured. The woman sustained serious injuries and has since died in hospital. A murder investigation has now been launched and the victim has been named as Caroline Kayll.

-- Advertisement --



The injured boy is not related to the murder suspect or the victim and has been discharged from hospital.

A suspect has been identified and named as Paul Robson, from Wallsend. Paul Milner, Superintendent of Northumbria Police, said, “This has been a complex investigation that has seen officers carrying out enquiries across the region this week.

“We know that it has caused a great deal of concern, particularly the fact that a suspect in this case has not yet been arrested.

“I want to reassure you that this is being treated as an isolated incident and there is no information that suggests Paul Robson is a danger to the wider public.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Murder Investigation Launched After Woman Dies in Hospital”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.