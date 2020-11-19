HUNDREDS of migrants evicted from Canary Islands emergency accommodation



A series of blunders on Tuesday, November 17 led to hundreds of migrants being evicted prematurely from the emergency camp at the port of Arguineguín, in Spain’s Canary Islands before reception centres were ready for them.

With nowhere to go, the migrants were seen wandering around the small fishing village before authorities arranged for busses to take them to a reception facility in Las Palmas.

“The [migrants] have been left without food, drink or [a] destination to go to,” one local official told the Efe news agency.

On Wednesday there were still over 2,000 people living in precarious conditions in the Arguineguín port area.

The government delegate in the Canaries, Anselmo Pestana, told the EFE news agency that neither he nor any member of his team authorized the early evacuation of the Arguineguín camp.

“There has evidently been a coordination mistake that we need to resolve,” he said. “The magnitude of the problem in the Canaries is huge. We are talking about growth of more than 1,100%, with arrivals in excess of 18,000 so far this year. We need to find a solution for the port, which everyone knows is overcrowded.”

