Manchester United Hopeful Of Signing Raphael Varane From Real Madrid, say the latest reports coming out of Manchester.

It is reported in Manchester, this evening, Thursday, November 19. that Manchester United are poised to make a move for one of world football’s most highly acclaimed centre backs, Real Madrid’s 27- year old Raphael Varane, in a deal that could cost then less than £100million, when the transfer window opens again, which by today’s values, would be a very good signing.

Rumours are rife that Los Blancos will be open to letting their player go, as he currently has just 18 months remaining of his contract, and United are ready to take advantage and offer Varane a chance to play in the Premiership, although it is also being speculated on the rumour mill, whether Varane’s agent is simply putting the word out to get an improved contract for his player.

Sir Alex Ferguson originally tried to sign Varane from his then French club Lens, back in 2011, but Real Madrid beat him to the signature, helped no doubt by a Zinedine Zidane, who at the time was working behind the scenes for Real.

