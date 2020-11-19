Man arrested in Alicante for breaking curfew armed with a knife

ALICANTE police have arrested a man for breaking curfew on Wednesday, November 18, and walking the San Carlos street armed with a large knife.

According to police sources, the incident took place when officers located a person, who was suspected of being in a fight earlier in the night, walking down the street, violating the COVID curfew, and carrying a large knife.

The officers found the man, who had suffered injuries from the alleged fight, and promptly took him into custody on weapons charges and opened up an investigation to clarify the motives and location of the alleged fight, and to find out if anyone else was harmed.

