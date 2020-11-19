Malaga mother who left baby alone to die found guilty

MALAGA mother who left her baby locked alone in a room to die has been found guilty of murder



A 22-year-old woman has been found guilty of murder on Thursday, November 19 at the Ciudad de la Justicia courthouse in Malaga, after knowingly leaving 17-month-old Camelia locked in a bedroom with little food or water. The mother admitted to prosecutors that she had not intended to return for the baby and knew she would die.

The prosecutor’s office had originally requested 20 years for the murder of the tot and several more years’ imprisonment for the lesser charge of abandonment of a minor. However, given that the young mother admitted to her crime and appeared to show remorse during the trial, they have reduced the request to fifteen years in prison.

The court case which began on Monday required only three sessions before a guilty verdict was returned. It is now down to the presiding magistrate to decide her sentence.

